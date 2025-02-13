Raiders Legend Howie Long Tells Al Davis Memories
The Las Vegas Raiders organization is well known not only in the United States but all over the world. They are a global franchise. No matter where you are in the world, you might run into someone from Raider Nation. There is no other organization quite like the Raiders in any sport. The Raiders are just a different brand and there is nothing like it.
The one person that is responsible for that is the Raiders legendary owner Al Davis. Davis made the Raiders what they are team.
Starting from the bottom, Davis turned the Raiders organization to Super Bowl champions and the most iconic franchise in National Football League history. His impact on the Raiders will forever remain.
"Just Win Baby, do your job, you could put those on t-shirts, you know just win baby," said Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long when ask about Raiders legendary owner Al Davis. "He would call me Howard. Oh f--- Howard, you think you are tough. I am like does this guy think he can kick my ass. He was really, I call him Mr. Davis. I mean part of it is my upbringing you know. I never had that."
"I only got called up there made once or twice. One was a contract and we did that over the phone but the other was a fight I got into and it got bad and you know, he [Al Davis] told me not to beat anybody else up."
"He was on the field everyday. He had a cologne that you can smell him before you can see him and we were on the far end of the field and I knew when he was out there. It was his own personnel cologne. It was the Al Davis cologne. I do not know what it was, but I have never smell it. He would walk out of the building and it would sell like it is Pavlov's dog. Not just for me but for the coaches and everyone involved. They knew and they were all puckered up when you know Al came out."
"And he knew football, he was a coach. He coached the Raiders to the single greatest turn around early on in the organization. The organization was formed the same year I was born 1960. And he ended up being the coach early on there and turned the team around and end up becoming the owner and you know one of the great historic owners."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE