The Undeniable Truth Facing the Raiders Following Week 6
The Las Vegas Raiders played a sound game of football overall against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. After a slow start, the Raiders looked like a team determined not to lose.
What We Learned from Raiders' Win
The Raiders' offensive line continues to be a problem, as the unit made life hard for Ashton Jeanty and Geno Smith at times on Sunday. It is evident many of the Raiders' issues on offense stem from the offensive line.
Nick Shook of NFL.com recently shared his takeaway from the Raiders' win over the Titans on Sunday. Shook explained that the Raiders' win witnessed their offense successfully adjust to their opponent. That often was not the case for the Raiders during their four-game losing streak.
"The Raiders are going home happy on Sunday evening, but they still need to clean up their blocking. It's been a persistent theme this season, limiting Jeanty's potential as a difference-making back, and crept up again Sunday. Consider: Jeanty was stuffed for a loss or no gain on four of his 10 attempts against light boxes, and Raiders rushers were stuffed 11 times on 29 total attempts, the most run stuffs by any team in a game this season, per Next Gen Stats," Shook said.
"Tennessee's defensive strength exists up front, but that rate of failure is unsustainable across a full season for any NFL team. Las Vegas overcame these struggles with a healthy dose of play action and creative design that leaked out tight end into soft spots in zone coverage via block-and-release assignments, which Smith was happy to use to his benefit, including on his touchdown pass to Mayer. That's merely a bandage for the greater issue, though.
Following the Raiders' win over the Titans, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted how important it was for Las Vegas to end their losing streak. The Raiders lost four consecutive games heading into Sunday, making their win against the Titans one they had to have.
"Yeah, it is important. It's important to turn it because we've been talking like we're going to play good football the whole time, and the format and the formula, it just hasn't come together yet. So, to get one now, and the last time we won was such a long time ago we can't even remember, but it's really important for us,” Carroll said.
"These guys deserve to feel like they feel right now and how they'll feel tonight. They'll feel so much better driving home and coming to the office in the morning, tomorrow, on Wednesday, and all that, so we all feel that. It's pretty obvious."
