The 3 Things the Raiders Must Avoid
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has shown progress in some areas and regression others. The Raiders made Chip Kelly the highest paid offensive coordinator in the National Football League. Las Vegas gave Geno Smith a sizeable contract after trading a third-round pick for him.
Still, the Raiders offense has displayed signs that their issues might be more than just the natural growing pains that go along with so many new parts. Las Vegas' offense looks to get on track Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The unit cannot afford to play badly again.
The Raiders Cannot Beat Themselves
In their five games this season, Las Vegas' offense has had its fair share of issues. However, many of those issues are correctable. The Raiders' offense was a work in progress entering the season, as the unit had been revamped at several critical positions.
Las Vegas' offense has shown the ability to move the ball down the field at times. Still, more often than not, a negative play of some sort puts them behind the chains, they turn the ball over, or they are penalized. The Raiders' offense has not been able get out of their own way.
Heading into practice earlier this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how those three tendencies have negatively impacted the Raiders offense this season. At the very least, those tendencies make Kelly's job as a play caller more difficult.
“Yeah, we talk about all the time in the red zone, that's a great point. No STPs; no sacks, no turnovers, no penalties. And when you look at the drive, we had two sacks on protection issues that we need to pick up in the protection, and there was a communication issue that we need to get that straightened out,” Kelly said.
“And then we had the one where Geno made the right read and the ball's being thrown, and it gets tipped by the defensive lineman, and it goes up in the air and turns into a turnover. So, three of those four, there were two sacks and a turnover. So, three of the four drives there were STPs. And we talk about it all the time, you can't have STPs down there. You can't have sacks, you can't have turnovers, no penalties.
