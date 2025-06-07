Would it Make Sense For Raiders to Deal Young TE?
At one point in time, Michael Mayer looked like he could be the Las Vegas Raiders’ tight end of the future.
That was short-lived, as the team selected Georgia’s Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers has already become one of the best tight ends in the league.
Mayer missed significant time in 2024, allowing Bowers to emerge as the top offensive option for the Silver and Black. Mayer never got back into a rhythm once he returned.
While Pete Carroll and his staff may still have a plan for Mayer, it might make sense to assess his market and try to recoup some draft capital for him.
In fact, TheDraftNetwork’s Justin Melo listed Mayer's name as a hypothetical trade candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been in the market for a tight end.
On Mayer to the Steelers, Melo writes:
“Michael Mayer is among the most obvious training camp trade candidates in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders' previous regime drafted Mayer at No. 35 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame standout turned in a quiet rookie season, producing 27 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Then everyone got fired, and the new decision-makers landed Brock Bowers in the 2024 draft.”
Melo believes a change of scenery could be what helps Mayer flourish into the player he was expected to be as a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.
“Bowers turned in a prolific rookie campaign, further reducing Mayer's impact in the offense. It's crazy to think the Raiders have already employed three general managers (Champ Kelly, Tom Telesco, John Spytek) since the one who originally drafted Mayer (Dave Ziegler) just two years ago. Pittsburgh could give him the fresh start he needs.”
Mayer has had a fine start to his career with the Raiders, but one could argue it has been disappointing considering his draft prospect stature. He has caught 48 passes for 460 yards and two touchdowns in 25 career games.
The Raiders could keep Mayer and try to go back to their original plan of running more 12 personnel, putting both Mayer and Bowers on the field together, and causing issues for defensive coordinators.
If not, the Raiders could try to get some picks for a player that has not developed into what they thought he could be.
