Will Michael Mayer Be a Factor for Raiders' Offense?
The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer.
When they made this move, it appeared they had found their franchise tight end of the future. Mayer set records with the Fighting Irish and had incredible translatable skills.
Mayer flashed potential as a rookie but did not show consistent production. However, it still appeared that he was headed for stardom.
The Raiders then shocked the NFL world by selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft, just a year after taking Mayer.
Many expected the Raiders to utilize a lot of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) with Bowers and Mayer, forming a seemingly unstoppable tight end duo. However, it did not materialize on the field.
Mayer missed multiple weeks during the 2024 season due to a personal matter, but did not produce much when he returned. He finished his second season with 21 receptions for 156 yards.
Mayer now enters his third season with the Silver and Black, looking to be a factor for the offense. Bowers has taken over as the team’s top offensive option, so where does Mayer factor in?
The Raiders could continue to use 12 personnel (they were the highest 12 personnel team in the NFL last season), and Mayer could become the player they expected him to be when they gave up significant draft capital for him.
However, he could also become a forgotten piece of the offense, seeing snaps on a limited basis.
There will be many kinks for new Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly to work out as he takes over in his first season, but seeing where Mayer falls on the target totem pole will be an interesting storyline to follow throughout the offseason.
Mayer is a talented player. He can be a positive contributor for this offense, but obviously will not be the team’s top tight end with Bowers on the roster.
The Raiders’ offense could be a serious threat in the passing game if Mayer emerges as a contributor. He is one of the biggest wild cards for Las Vegas entering the 2025 season.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Mayer.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.