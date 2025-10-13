1 Bright Spot Continues to Shine for the Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense continues to be a work in progress, as their Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans proved. However, Las Vegas' offense has made progress in some areas on offense, after a solid offseason of hard work. The Raiders' offense continues to develop.
On the Right Trajectory
The Raiders have had their fair share of issues this season. However, Tucker has been a bright spot. After multiple subpar seasons while playing under multiple offensive coordinators, the speedster is already on pace for a career season.
Tucker's career high is 539 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 47 receptions in 17 games last season. Through six games this season, Tucker has already registered 356 yards, on 24 receptions and four touchdowns. Tucker's breakout season has been years in the making.
Tucker has led the Raiders in receptions each of the past two weeks. Tucker's four touchdowns are tied for the third-most in the National Football League. His emergence has been a welcoming sight for the Raiders coaching staff this season.
Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly recently noted that he believes part of Tucker's emergence has been due to how hard Tucker practices. Tucker's preparation has been on display this season, as he has continually been one of the most dependable players on the Raiders' offense.
"He's been great, and as I said, he's probably our best practice player. And we always talk about, you sink to your level of training, and he trains at such a high level, he's playing at such a high level. And it's a great point for all, especially our young players, that you can kind of point out that what you see out of Tre [Tucker] every day," Kelly said.
“I'm like, 'Holy smokes, when you look at the GPS numbers and what he's running in practice and doing, and then all of a sudden you turn on the tape and he's doing the same exact thing. He's got three or four passes over 20 getting behind people, but that's what he does in practice also. So, he's kind of that what you want to show as a guy. Like this is how you practice, that means this is how you're going to play, and he's a great example of that."
