Raiders Are in an Interesting Position with Young Talent
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an unusual time putting together young talent in the last few seasons.
The Raiders have had several general managers over the last few years. After Reggie McKenzie’s firing, Mike Mayock stepped in for a few seasons.
He was there for three seasons before being let go. Then, Dave Ziegler took over for a season and a half before being fired with Josh McDaniels, and Tom Telesco lasted just one year before John Spytek took the role this offseason.
Fans hope Spytek can break the trend of short stays in the GM chair, and he appears more than capable of making that happen.
However, the Mayock and Ziegler years did not bring much promise regarding young talent upon which the team could build its roster.
Mayock drafted three players in the first round in 2019. None of those players – Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, and Johnathan Abram – are on the roster anymore.
His two first-round picks in 2020 – Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette – aren’t either.
His 2021 first-round selection, Alex Leatherwood, only lasted a year.
Ziegler did not make a first-round pick in 2022 because he traded the team’s first for Davante Adams. He drafted Tyree Wilson in the top 10 in 2023, who has not lived up to those expectations.
These moves have put the Raiders in a tough place when it comes to young talent. Telesco drafted Brock Bowers, who should earn a major contract extension in a few years, and Spytek may have landed a cornerstone in running back Ashton Jeanty.
Players from the 2022 NFL Draft class have started to earn contract extensions, and Raiders fans should be getting excited to see a player receive a hard-earned payday.
However, they’re instead wondering if Dylan Parham, a third-round pick from that class, will play well enough to earn a second contract.
The Raiders will not have a player eligible for a rookie extension until Tyree Wilson in a few seasons, and based on the way he has played and the fact that the regime that drafted him is not in place, that does not appear likely.
Telesco and Spytek have helped the Raiders get back on track by adding players who appear to be foundational pieces of the roster.
Those two have made up for the past few years of draft failures.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.