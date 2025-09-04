Why the Raiders Have Perfect Opportunity to Shock Doubters
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to be disrespected when it comes to their spot on the power rankings, according to analysts. I already covered how another publication's power rankings had the Raiders as the fifth-worst team in the NFL, and now another source has listed the Raiders as a bottom-ten team.
Pro Football Focus released its power rankings for each team in the NFL ahead of the new season. Thomas Valentine believes the Raiders are the 26th-ranked team in the NFL and believes they have a one percent chance to win the Super Bowl in 2025.
Bottom Ten Roster?
"The Raiders addressed the quarterback position early in the offseason, trading for the Seahawks' Geno Smith. They paired him with new head coach Pete Carroll, who helped revitalize Smith in Seattle. Carroll, like Mike Vrabel in New England, is helping change the culture of a team that’s struggled for a long time, and the early returns are positive", said Valentine.
Valentine also states that the team's biggest addition in the offseason was Geno Smith, and their biggest loss was Robert Spillane. Smith and Pete Carroll already have some of the best chemistry between quarterback and head coach. Why can't they transfer some of the magic they had with the Seattle Seahawks over to Las Vegas?
"While a playoff berth in the AFC feels unlikely, the Raiders are, at the very least, going to be fun to watch. The offense with Smith will be a far-improved unit, and first-round pick Ashton Jeanty will hope to change the fortunes of the worst rushing attack in the NFL from a year ago. Good times are ahead in Las Vegas".
I believe the Raiders can overachieve and reach the playoffs in year one of the Carroll era. They're in a loaded division that will make things hard, but I trust in the culture that Carroll is slowly building up. He doesn't have many losing seasons under his belt as a head coach. This roster has the talent to surprise teams next season, and their defense is good enough to keep teams close.
Player to Watch
Included in their power rankings was a segment where PFF reviewed one player on each team to look out for in the 2025 season, and for the Raiders, that player was Jackson Powers-Johnson.
"Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson had a strong end to the 2024 season, earning a 70.4 PFF run-blocking grade. He will look to be a key part of an offensive line that’ll want to set the tone early in 2025".
Powers-Johnson was a steal in the second round last year, and he'll be an important piece in an offensive line hoping to successfully block for Smith and give Ashton Jeanty as many running lanes as possible to have a historic rookie season.
