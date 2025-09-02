The Difference Geno Smith Brings to the Raiders’ Offense
When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith, it wasn't only due to the fact that Pete Carroll vouched for him, but because they knew they were getting one of the most accurate quarterbacks in football.
The offense last year for the Seattle Seahawks stalled out at times due to their failures in pass protection, which made it so that Smith had to create plays on his own, something he isn't the best at. However, when he's able to stand in a clean pocket and survey the field, he's a gunslinger who can throw with the best of them.
That's something that the Raiders are hoping they can provide Smith, and in turn, he can provide them with a more potent passing attack. Brock Bowers may have a greater sophomore season than his rookie season if Smith can throw him the ball consistently.
Difference Maker
ESPN has released its NFL team previews, where they go over a team's biggest strengths and concerns, as well as other things to note from the team. For the Raiders, their QB stat that was of note is pointing out how accurate Smith can be and what that means for the Raiders' offense.
"Over the past three seasons, Geno Smith has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league, ranking fourth in completion percentage and first in off-target rate. Over that span, Raiders quarterbacks ranked 25th in completion percentage and 23rd in off-target rate".
I've covered the Raiders' greatest strength and biggest concern already, but neither of those mentioned how elite Smith can be at times. Especially when comparing him to the quarterbacks the Raiders had been fielding out for the last couple of seasons.
In the clip shown above, we can see that when Smith has a clean pocket, he delivers. What makes the potential of this offense so exciting is that he has some spectacular pass catchers in Las Vegas who will make the most of his throws.
Bowers has shown that if the ball is thrown in his area, he is at the height and hops to get up and snag it out of the air. Jakobi Meyers has had his fair share of spectacular catches, and their reunion with Amari Cooper gives them a long receiver who can similarly get up in the air and get it.
Smith will be the difference maker in Las Vegas, and it'll be due to his accurately placed footballs that the Raiders offense will be in better shape than it has been before.
