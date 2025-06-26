Ranking the Raiders' Biggest X-Factor of 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders enter this upcoming season with a renewed sense of hope. Along with the additions of Pete Carroll and several new players who should help them compete, the Raiders also added Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator.
He should be the best one they have had in some time.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently ranked every offensive playcaller in the National Football League heading into the season. He ranked new Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly as the 17th-best coordinator in the league.
While that may not be a big deal, it should be, considering how many offensive coordinators the Raiders have unsuccessfully had over the past three seasons.
"Chip Kelly’s return to the NFL as the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator is a pretty intriguing storyline. Once considered a revolutionary force during his time with the Eagles, Kelly’s star faded quickly as defenses adjusted to his scheme. After stints rejuvenating offenses at UCLA and Ohio State, he re-enters the NFL with something to prove," Austin said.
"The Raiders are banking on Kelly to turn around an offense that has struggled mightily in recent years. They’ve posted a D+ grade or worse in Offense+ in each of the past two seasons. With Geno Smith under center, explosive rookie Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, and a star tight end in Brock Bowers, Kelly has the tools to work with. Whether he can translate that to sustained NFL success is another story."
After the completion of Organized Team Activities, Kelly noted what his philosophy will be moving forward.
"JWB. Just Win Baby. There was a legendary person in this organization, and it's the truth. There are games you're going to win 9-6, and there are games you're going to have to win 38-37 and do enough on each side of the ball in phases to contribute to winning. Because winning in this league is hard. The last team that went undefeated in this league was the '72 Dolphins. So, it's been a long, long time," Kelly said.
"Everybody that's been in this league or spent any time in this league knows how hard it is to win, and it really is Just Win, Baby. And how do you do that each week? Your game plan has to understand who's available, who you're playing against, and can we score enough points that we score one more than our opponent? And that's really, hopefully, what our identity is, is that we do enough on our side to help our defense and help our special teams beat whoever we're playing on any given Sunday."
