Raiders Continue to Add to Skill Positions in Mock Draft
Early moves in free agency allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to address some of their most immediate needs, primarily on defense. Their trade for Geno Smith solidified the quarterback position for the Silver and Black, but Smith and the Raiders offense need more to work with.
While the Raiders could still draft a quarterback with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, Las Vegas could prioritize a position other than quarterback and still select a player ready to make an immediate impact. The Raiders' free agency signings open up new draft possibilities for them.
Anthony Pasciolla of the Pro Football Network released a mock draft predicting the first-round picks of every team in the National Football League. Pasciolla believes the Raiders will add wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona. The athletic pass-catcher could be their new No. 1 WR.
"The Las Vegas Raiders added head coach Pete Carroll and QB Geno Smith this offseason, making it known they have no interest in finishing toward the bottom of the NFL standings once again. This is why selecting the best pure wide receiver in the class, Tetairoa McMillan, is a strong choice," Pasciolla said.
Pasciolla noted that the Raiders adding a lead receiver would make it easier for Brock Bowers to follow up on his historic rookie season successfully. Bowers established himself as arguably the best tight end in the NFL. A talented receiver taking pressure off Bowers would be massive.
"McMillan is a strong, physical deep threat who, alongside tight end Brock Bowers, could form one of the NFL’s best up-and-coming receiving duos. It’s a recipe for success for the Raiders’ offense in their first season with Smith under center," Pasciolla said.
Las Vegas has improved at quarterback with the addition of Smith and running back Raheem Mostert. However, they have yet to add a wide receiver. Drafting McMillan would help the Raiders make up for the loss of Davante Adams last season.
After several early offseason moves, the Raiders are set to look like a vastly different team next season. Las Vegas has yet to make any marquee moves, but it can still improve its roster by making calculated decisions in free agency and the draft.
