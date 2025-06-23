Raiders' Maxx Crosby Disrespected in Defensive Rankings
The Las Vegas Raiders have the best defensive player in the National Football League. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby does everything with all he's got. That is what makes him special. If you can count on one player, playing all the snaps on the defensive side of the ball, it is Crosby. He is built differently and is always trying to be on the field, leading the way for the Silver and Black.
He gives his all on and off the field. That is what separates him from the rest. The Raiders have a special player in Crosby, and that is why they signed him this offseason to a massive extension and believe in him so much to lead this team.
Crosby has been the best for the last couple of seasons in the league. When he got to the NFL, he was trying to make a name for himself, and his mindset changed for the better. Crosby has turned into the best defensive player in the NFL in so many people's eyes.
He has led the way for the team over the years, and he is now the standard for the franchise and what they are looking for in players they bring on and trust to play on the team. If you are coming to play for the Raiders, be ready to work like Crosby. He expects a lot out of himself, his coaches, and his teammates.
But one recent ranking does not have him in the top five of defensive players.
CBS Sports Senior writer Pete Prisco gave his latest defensive rankings for defensive players. He had Crosby ranked at number six. The players ahead of him were Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions, T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.
The rankings are very disrespectful to Crosby. If you are talking about defense in the NFL, it has to start with Crosby. He sets the tone when you think about the defensive side of the ball. If Crosby sees the rankings, he could use that as extra motivation for the new season. That ranking does not tell how great Crosby has been.
