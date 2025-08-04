Grading the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders completely revamped one side of the ball this offseason, by trading for Geno Smith and drafting several talented offensive pieces in the NFL Draft.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports recently ranked every team and graded their offseason moves. Schwab ranked the Raiders as the 26th-best team in the league and gave the Silver and Black a B grade for their offseason moves.
"Geno Smith probably ranks in the middle of the pack of NFL starting quarterbacks. That's a big upgrade for the Raiders, who were at or near the bottom before trading a third-round draft pick to the Seahawks for Smith. That's a valuable pick to move for a quarterback who might have only a couple ye ars left as a viable starter, and the two-year, $75 million reworked contract wasn't cheap either, but it's hard to put a price on not having to watch terrible quarterback play anymore," Schwab said.
"The rest of free agency wasn't great, losing defensive starters safety Tre’von Moehrig, cornerback Nate Hobbs and linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. They brought in safety Jeremy Chinn, cornerback Eric Stokes and linebacker Elandon Roberts, but overall a defense that was average at best was downgraded.
"The draft class was fun, with exciting running back Ashton Jeanty and receiver Jack Bech as the top two picks. The Raiders lost some talent but added a professional at quarterback, which carries the grade.
Following training camp, veteran Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker raved about his new quarterback. Las Vegas has struggled at quarterback Tucker's two seasons in the league. Smith is the best quarterback he has had since being drafted.
"He's a dog. I mean, his leadership, one of the first few days I met him, we got real connected. And like, we were throwing and stuff, but we got to go on a couple car rides together and really just talk. And just hearing his story and what he's had to go through," Tucker said.
"That just makes him, him. So, like I said, leadership, I mean out the roof. And I love guys like that, because me myself, I'm like a leader in the receiving room, but to have a guy like that to command the whole offense, man, it's a blessing, and it's going to pay real big dividends for us this year."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take