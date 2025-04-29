Podcast: Raiders Attacking the Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have new leadersnip, and are giving maximum effort to ensure the franchse changes direction and gets headed in the right direction.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers you a look at how the Silver and Black are attacking the offseason.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
New Raiders WR Jack Bech is part of that new-look for the Silver and Black. Below is a partial transcript of his call with the media after he was picked in the NFL Draft:
Q: You are a guy who plays with a tough edge. One person described you as a guy that plays like a linebacker. Could you talk about that toughness that you bring please?
Jack Bech: “Yeah, whenever I get on that field, especially now after the passing of my brother, all my emotions I let out on the field. I'm not scared to go put my nose in there, go crack the safety, go crack the linebacker. I love doing those things. I love coming across the middle of the field, catching the rock, knowing I'm about to get hit. I think that's where my dawg mentality comes into play.”
Q: This has been an emotional time for you. Can you kind of put into words what this night means to you, especially in light of everything that's happened?
Bech: “I don't even know if there are words to describe this feeling and the emotions that, not only myself, my family, are going through. Just surreal. It wasn't only my dream; it was my brother's dream too. And our dream came true tonight. Now I just can't wait to get to work. I can't wait to come up and come start helping this team win as many games as possible.”
Q: What was going through your head there when you got the call from the Raiders? And what do you look forward to bringing to the team here?
Bech: “Man, whenever I saw Vegas pop up, my heart dropped. Man, it was the best feeling ever. I mean being a Raider, I mean, come on. That program, that story. So much history with it. I just can't wait to go put my name into that. I just can't wait to come in and work hard each and every day. You know, get there early, stay there late. Get this playbook down first and meet everybody. Like I said, just get to work, show my teammates and show these coaches that the team comes first and that we're about to go win some games.”
Please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another breaking news story again.
We would love to interact with you now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.