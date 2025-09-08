Where Is Raiders’ Jeanty’s Stock After Week 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders started off their 2025 season with a stellar win over the New England Patriots, a win that saw their offense start off the game humming but then quickly fall into a slump. Geno Smith looked comfortable throwing against an injured Patriots secondary, but an ill-advised throw shifted the momentum, and the Raiders had to catch up.
Smith soon fell out of rhythm with his wide receivers, and it led to the Raiders fielding out AJ Cole for punts more than they would've liked. Coming out of halftime, the Raiders' defense stepped up, and Maxx Crosby hit Drake Maye as he was throwing the ball, which resulted in a turnover.
After that, the Patriots would slowly lose the momentum they had in the first half, and they would continue to rack up points. In all of this, the Raiders gave plenty of opportunities to their first-round pick, Ashton Jeanty, to make a difference. How did he perform in his debut?
Mixed Results
Jeanty led the team in carries and rushing yards, with 19 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown. He had an inefficient start to his career, and a lot of that came from his run blocking not being the best, but some of it was also Jeanty's fault.
His longest rush was only for nine yards, highlighting what a rough day on the ground it was for him and the Raiders' offense. The Raiders targeted him twice through the air, one play going for four yards and the other losing two, which means he ended up with only two yards gained through the air in total.
While it was encouraging to see the Raiders so willing to give Jeanty the ball, his performance is a bit concerning for them moving forward. After all, he was meant to be a player they could hand the ball off to and let him carry some part of the offense so as not to rely so heavily on Smith's arm.
The Patriots have an impressive defensive front, but next week, the Los Angeles Chargers are in town, and their defensive line is as good, if not better, than what the Patriots have. Raider Nation must hope Jeanty can have a bounce-back game next week, as this wasn't a particularly impressive NFL debut.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Jeanty's NFL debut WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.