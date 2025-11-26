What Rest of the Season Will Teach Us About the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost five in a row and look helpless to stop anything on an NFL field. From their offensive line all the way to their secondary, this team has plenty of holes that need to be addressed in the offseason.

Their latest loss to the Cleveland Browns proves that they're worse than their record even shows, playing like one of the worst Raiders teams ever against a bottom-of-the-barrel team by most metrics. Their saving grace is Myles Garrett, but they allowed a rookie quarterback for the Browns to win in his debut, something that hadn't been done since 1995.

NFL Week 12 Grades

John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article grading each team that played in Week 12. The Raiders' horrendous performance against the Browns earned them a D grade, as this has been one of the lowest points the Raiders have reached in the last five years, if not longer.

"This was one of those losses that makes you think the Raiders should probably just blow things up and start over at the end of the season. Geno Smith was bad, the offensive line was bad, Ashton Jeanty had no room to run and the Raiders (2-9) couldn't even rely on their normally reliable special teams", said Breech.

It's not even the Raiders' loss that makes the Week 12 outcome so disappointing; it's the way they got outclassed by a team with a similar, if not slightly lower, talent level. They managed to make Shedeur Sanders look like a franchise quarterback after having a historically bad start to his career against the Baltimore Ravens.

"The Raiders defense played well, but got beat by too many big plays (The Browns put up 270 yards with 183 of that coming on just four plays). Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll both seem like they're in over their head in what has become a lost season (And the Raiders seem to agree that Kelly is in over his head because he was fired on Sunday night)".

Chip Kelly's the first domino to fall for the Raiders, but he's far from being the last. With his firing, the Raiders have a chance to spark something new and breathe some life into their offense, which has lain dormant for the majority of the season. If things don't look better in the second half of the season, this team will be blowing it up and starting fresh.

