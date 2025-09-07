Raider Nation Reacts to Stellar Win vs Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, MA -- The Las Vegas Raiders start their season against the New England Patriots on the road, in a matchup that Geno Smith should thrive in due to key injuries in the Patriots' secondary. Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel will want to start their new season with their teams with a win, but only one can come out on top.
The Raiders started with the ball in their hands, and it led to a very efficient drive from Smith and the offense. Smith spread the ball out to multiple receivers, including Brock Bowers and rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. The drive ultimately resulted in a touchdown catch for Tre Tucker.
The Raiders' defense was able to stop Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense on the next drive, giving the ball back to the Raiders. Smith has looked extremely poised while throwing the ball, torching the Patriots' secondary without Christian Gonzalez. Everything looked to be going on the Raiders' side until an ill-advised throw from Smith resulted in an interception.
Smith, with a bit of heat check, already had 109 yards through the air in the first couple of minutes of the first quarter. This is a throw he wants back, but now the Raiders have an opportunity to show off their defensive prowess and give the ball back to the Raiders.
Ask and you shall receive for the Raiders, Maxx Crosby gets his first sack of the 2025 season. Unfortunately, this was followed up with a blown coverage, and Hunter Henry was able to get free for a 27-yard strike downfield. After a couple of incompletions, the Raiders' defense is unable to get off the field with another strike from Maye, this time to Kayshon Boutte.
With the first quarter approaching its end, there have already been some unfortunate injuries on both sides. After Boutte made an impressive catch, he had to be escorted off the field, and when stopping a run, Elandon Roberts for the Raiders went down with an injury.
After a drive where the Raiders couldn't capitalize on missed opportunities from Maye missing targets, it resulted in a touchdown catch from DeMario Douglas.
Jaylinn Hawkins is having himself a half; he got the interception on Smith and came up with a crucial sack on third down to get the Raiders offense off the field.
The Raiders' defense was able to make things hard on Maye, sticking to his receivers and batting down passes. The Patriots' drive looked destined for points, but they were forced to take a field goal, which ended up missing. The game is still tied 7 - 7.
The Raiders' offense has seemed to stall out after getting lucky and having the Patriots miss a field goal. They couldn't capitalize on that opportunity, and it resulted in a three-and-out.
After the Raiders punted the ball away, the Patriots decided to test the waters and go for a bold play. After three successive rushes, they go for a pass play on fourth and one, and it results in defensive holding on the Raiders. Patriots benefit from the zebras.
A questionable call results in the Patriots going up by three. If the Raiders play their next drive out correctly, they can end the half with some points. The Raiders' offense has struggled in the second quarter, and they have now punted for the third time, courtesy of AJ Cole.
Coming out of the half, the Patriots started with the ball, but Maye threw the ball in harm's way, and it resulted in the first takeaway of the year for the Raiders. The Raiders capitalized on this with an Ashton Jeanty touchdown, the first of his career.
Tyree Wilson came up with a huge stop on third down to give the ball back to the Raiders' offense. Bowers had a nice catch, but the drive ultimately resulted in three points, extending the Raiders' lead by a touchdown.
The Raiders got another field goal, increasing their lead to ten points. Smith may have just called the game as he delivered a 36-yard pass to Thornton Jr. to get the Raiders in Patriots territory, as well as taking it down to the two-minute warning.
Ultimately, the Raiders are gonna head home with a win, and the Carroll era in Las Vegas starts off with a bang.
