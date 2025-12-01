The Lone Silver Lining to the Raiders’ Pitiful Week 13 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders took a trip to SoFi Stadium to take on their divisional rival in a matchup that meant a lot more for them than it did for the Raiders. Despite the game starting off sloppily for both teams, the Raiders couldn't capitalize, and it resulted in their sixth loss in a row.

The Los Angeles Chargers swept the Raiders this season, and the last time they lost to the Raiders was in 2023. This was a game that saw Geno Smith get sacked and throw an interception, and disappointing production from Ashton Jeanty. This was more of the same for the 2025 Raiders, but what's a silver lining for this team despite the embarrassing loss?

Silver Lining

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Week 13 saw a lot of upset victories, so it wouldn't have been as much of a surprise if the Raiders had won their third game of the season. Especially with Justin Herbert going down with an injury early in the game, the Raiders had all of the ingredients for an upset victory.

Even if they couldn't pull off the impossible, that doesn't mean that other teams around the NFL didn't. The New York Jets won their third game of the season on a last-second field goal to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This game was important for the Raiders, as the Jets were one of the teams they were tied with at the bottom of the NFL, with two wins. With their last-second win, the Raiders are firmly projected to have the 4th overall pick, with the opportunity to climb as high as the second overall pick.

The Raiders' schedule for the remainder of the season goes as follows: a rematch against the Denver Broncos, a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and a road game against the Houston Texans. Their last two games will be at home against the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With the way the Raiders have been playing, the only game they'll have a chance at winning will be their home game against the Giants. However, even that isn't a guarantee, as Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston can out-duel Smith and the Raiders offense.

A 2 - 15 record is well within reach for the Raiders, and that would guarantee them a top pick in the draft. Their only silver lining for every loss they suffer this season is that they're one step closer to securing that generational prospect that will change their franchise. Until then, Raider Nation has to clench their teeth and put up with the embarrassment week in and week out.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on what the Raider should do in the draft WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.