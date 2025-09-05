How Raiders Can Create Mountain of Momentum in Week 1
Two teams that had a lot of change this offseason will open up their season against each other. The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to the East Coast to face off against the New England Patriots. The Raiders and Patriots have been AFC rivals for some time, and both teams will renew the rivalry in Week 1. This is going to be a matchup of a lot of unknown because of all the new pieces these two teams have this season.
Both teams want to get off to a good start and play well earlier in the season. This game has a good feeling behind it, and a lot of people are going to be watching out. The Raiders have a new offense led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith. And the Patriots are going to be led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The quarterback matchup is going to be good.
This is a game that can go either way as well. A lot of different people around the NFL think this game is going to be a close one. For the Raiders, they have to make sure they come out early and establish the offense. The Raiders have not played well on the East Coast the last few times, but it will be different with this coaching staff. The Raiders will be prepared for their Week 1 matchup.
NFL expert KC Joyner is picking the Raiders to win this game in a close one.
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
There is a lot to like about the Raiders’ offensive setup. Las Vegas has arguably the best pass-catching tight end in the NFL (Brock Bowers) and a running back who could be the next Barry Sanders (Ashton Jeanty). Quarterback Geno Smith is familiar with Pete Carroll’s system and could benefit from being in Chip Kelly’s up-tempo offense. This rush defense matchup is highly favorable and could be the first step in Jeanty posting league-leading rushing numbers in the first third of the season.
"New England has its own superb running back in TreVeyon Henderson. The issue there is that it’s looking like Henderson may end up in an early-season workload split with Rhamondre Stevenson. That’s not a good thing, given that Stevenson has been one of the least productive backs on a per-touch basis the past two seasons. When that is combined with the Patriots’ overall lack of big-play offensive potential, it’s enough to land this pick in the Raiders column."
