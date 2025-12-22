Raider Nation Reacts to Hard-Fought Loss Against Texans
The Las Vegas Raiders faced the Houston Texans in Week 16 and gave them a legit fight.
Geno Smith took up the mantle as the Raiders' starting quarterback, as he avoided the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles due to his injury. However, the Texans' defense is just as good, if not better. The Raiders had a tall task ahead of them and failed to pick up the win,
Raider Nation Reacts
The game started with the Raiders on offense, and it resulted in three straight incompletions from Smith. The Texans' defense has already made its mark on the game, making Smith attempt difficult throws and not letting up on their receivers.
Leading into this game, I talked about how the key to making this game interesting will be getting pressure on CJ Stroud. The Raiders' defense did just that, as the game started off with consecutive punts from both sides.
It's the Raiders, and two good things can't happen back-to-back. The Raiders' defense only surrendered one first down before giving the ball back to their offense. On offense, Smith immediately throws an interception as his first completion of the game is to a player from the opposite team. Derek Stingley Jr. returns it for a touchdown, and the Texans have jumped out to an early lead.
To end the first quarter, the Texans have only picked up one first down to the Raiders' three. Despite this, they hold on to their lead. The Raiders' defense hasn't let Stroud be comfortable in the pocket, as he's only completed four of his nine pass attempts. An excellent play by Jack Bech has them in scoring position to begin the second quarter.
Brock Bowers should always be a priority in the Raiders' passing attack, especially in the red zone. The Raiders convert their first third down this game with a dot from Smith to Bowers in the end zone, they tied the game 7-7.
The Texans were able to regain the lead with a field goal to go up 10-7. Christian Kirk had a big play, which started their drive, but it stalled out due to Stroud being off the mark.
Eric Stokes thought he returned a fumble for a touchdown, but they called it back. Instead, the Texans' drive continued, and they added another field goal. The Raiders have a chance to score before the end of the half with less than a minute. They couldn't get anything going, and they head into the half down by six.
The Texans got the ball out of the half and couldn't do anything with it. Ashton Jeanty leaks out of the backfield and runs up the field for one of their most explosive plays of the season. A 60-yard touchdown catch and run from the first-round rookie gives the Raiders a 14-13 lead.
The Texans scored a field goal to retake the lead, but the game is still close heading into the 4th quarter. A win would set back the Raiders' chances of landing the top pick, but would also show what this Raiders team is made of.
Lonnie Johnson Jr. had himself a drive. He had a poor tackling effort on Nick Chubb and allowed him to have his biggest rush this season. After that, he committed a defensive holding penalty, which gave the Texans a trip to the red zone, where they scored a touchdown to extend their lead.
On the next drive, the Raiders needed to respond with points if they wanted to keep pace with the Texans. After a shaky start to the drive, Jeanty runs practically untouched 51 yards to score with another explosive touchdown.
Stroud hit a big pass down the field to Nico Collins to ice the game. Stroud knelt the game away and handed the Raiders their 9th loss in a row. They showed heart, but a loss is better for this team in the long term.
