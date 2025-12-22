Raider Nation Reacts to Hard-Fought Loss Against Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders faced the Houston Texans in Week 16 and gave them a legit fight.

Geno Smith took up the mantle as the Raiders' starting quarterback, as he avoided the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles due to his injury. However, the Texans' defense is just as good, if not better. The Raiders had a tall task ahead of them and failed to pick up the win,

Raider Nation Reacts

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The game started with the Raiders on offense, and it resulted in three straight incompletions from Smith. The Texans' defense has already made its mark on the game, making Smith attempt difficult throws and not letting up on their receivers.

3 plays, Geno 0/3.

This is the closest we will be the rest of the game. — rd711 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@rdesai711) December 21, 2025

Ready for the weekly three hours of torture — Aiden (@AidZiscool) December 21, 2025

Leading into this game, I talked about how the key to making this game interesting will be getting pressure on CJ Stroud . The Raiders' defense did just that, as the game started off with consecutive punts from both sides.

#Raiders defense forces a stop as well. Patrick Graham is sending blitzes early, and it affected CJ Stroud on third down. #Texans managed one first down but nothing more. — Ian Swanson (@IanSwanson_) December 21, 2025

#Raiders get a stop on defense?! 😳 — Blue Öyster Dvp (@blueoysterdvp) December 21, 2025

Pola-Mao helps pressure Stroud, who overthrows Hutchinson on third down. Encouraging start for #Raiders defense. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) December 21, 2025

It's the Raiders, and two good things can't happen back-to-back. The Raiders' defense only surrendered one first down before giving the ball back to their offense. On offense, Smith immediately throws an interception as his first completion of the game is to a player from the opposite team. Derek Stingley Jr. returns it for a touchdown, and the Texans have jumped out to an early lead.

There’s no way in hell Geno Smith is one of the 32 best quarterbacks on planet earth — Todd Naylor II (@toddnaylorii) December 21, 2025

To end the first quarter, the Texans have only picked up one first down to the Raiders' three. Despite this, they hold on to their lead. The Raiders' defense hasn't let Stroud be comfortable in the pocket, as he's only completed four of his nine pass attempts. An excellent play by Jack Bech has them in scoring position to begin the second quarter.

Defense is doing there part to keep us in the game. — D (@ShutupD) December 21, 2025

Geno threw a good ball I might shed a tear — ghost (@stkjay112) December 21, 2025

I don’t wanna see Tyler Lockett the rest of the season. Give me Jack Bech all day — Khaled (@khaled74) December 21, 2025

Brock Bowers should always be a priority in the Raiders' passing attack, especially in the red zone. The Raiders convert their first third down this game with a dot from Smith to Bowers in the end zone, they tied the game 7-7.

I'm always happy with a Brock Bowers TD — AlexJr🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@alex___francisc) December 21, 2025

Yeah im sorry but if Brock Bowers is eating, im happy. — #RaiderNation (@NugsLoL) December 21, 2025

BOWERS TUDDY IS INEVITABLE — Jared Michael (@JaredmChavez) December 21, 2025

The Texans were able to regain the lead with a field goal to go up 10-7. Christian Kirk had a big play, which started their drive, but it stalled out due to Stroud being off the mark.

The #Raiders defense is keeping them in the game right now, doing a good job of messing up Stroud’s timing on throws. — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) December 21, 2025

I know the Raiders have a defense but Stroud man… — . (@JoseWorldPeace) December 21, 2025

Eric Stokes thought he returned a fumble for a touchdown, but they called it back. Instead, the Texans' drive continued, and they added another field goal. The Raiders have a chance to score before the end of the half with less than a minute. They couldn't get anything going, and they head into the half down by six.

Refs are helping us secure the tank 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Edward Escalera (@TheBigPanda79) December 21, 2025

Eric Stokes sprinted full speed to the end zone, took an epic picture with our guy Michael Clemens, but it's ruled an incompletion... — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) December 21, 2025

Somebody didn’t tell Eric Stokes the mission today… #RaiderNation — ⭐️SO DOPE CHRIS⭐️ (@ChrisinCali) December 21, 2025

The Texans got the ball out of the half and couldn't do anything with it. Ashton Jeanty leaks out of the backfield and runs up the field for one of their most explosive plays of the season. A 60-yard touchdown catch and run from the first-round rookie gives the Raiders a 14-13 lead.

JEANTYYY BLURRRRR — Esai Givens (@esaigivens) December 21, 2025

Texans are a bunch of frauds smh 😭 — Jared Joseph (@__JaredJD) December 21, 2025

Watching the raiders score pic.twitter.com/rWs6Pt1RN2 — zay (@Zaybets24) December 21, 2025

The Texans scored a field goal to retake the lead, but the game is still close heading into the 4th quarter. A win would set back the Raiders' chances of landing the top pick, but would also show what this Raiders team is made of.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. had himself a drive. He had a poor tackling effort on Nick Chubb and allowed him to have his biggest rush this season. After that, he committed a defensive holding penalty, which gave the Texans a trip to the red zone, where they scored a touchdown to extend their lead.

Weak pass interference call on Lonnie Johnson sets the #Texans up for an easy Dalton Schultz touchdown.



23-14 Houston



Also want to note Tonka Hemingway had a fantastic TFL on the drive. — Ian Swanson (@IanSwanson_) December 21, 2025

dalton schultz been having a hell of a season — jugg, MBA (@jugg_sde) December 21, 2025

On the next drive, the Raiders needed to respond with points if they wanted to keep pace with the Texans. After a shaky start to the drive, Jeanty runs practically untouched 51 yards to score with another explosive touchdown.

OH MY GOODNESS ASHTON JEANTY I LOVE YOU BUT STOP SCORING 😭😭 — Jaime🏴‍☠️🇲🇽 (@RaiderJaime916) December 22, 2025

I'm glad for Jeanty, kid is going to be special with an o-line & legit QB. — Former Prodigal®️ (@ReformedGunn) December 22, 2025

Jeanty showing out ⭐️ — Esai Givens (@esaigivens) December 22, 2025

Stroud hit a big pass down the field to Nico Collins to ice the game. Stroud knelt the game away and handed the Raiders their 9th loss in a row. They showed heart, but a loss is better for this team in the long term.

Great loss boys. Had me worried for a moment — bring the big bucks to me (@snatchedchain) December 22, 2025

I can respect this we put up a fight and still lost — Jack smith (@Jacksmi93132357) December 22, 2025

