Raiders Will Have One Majorly Overlooked Offseason Priority

The Las Vegas Raiders are technically a work in progress, but at 2-12, little progress appears to be happening. This has put the Raiders in a prime position for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, if not the top pick in the draft. The Raiders will have no shortage of options in the draft.

Although they have talented players at certain positions, Las Vegas has arguably the worst roster in the league from top to bottom. The Raiders ' roster has suffered from many years of bad roster decisions and subpar coaching. It has continued to haunt them each season.

Raiders' Needs

Draft expert Chad Reuter of NFL.com listed the top needs of every team in the National Football League that likely need to be addressed in the draft. Among the obvious needs the Raiders have, Reuter also lists one shocking position the Raiders must address in the first three rounds of the draft.

"The Raiders have star pass rusher Maxx Crosby signed through 2029, but, who ranks second on the team in QB pressures, is due to become a free agent in March. Vegas needs to land a talented edge defender in the first three rounds of April's draft.," Reuter said.

Raiders Have Many More Pressing Needs

The Raiders undoubtedly need a talented defensive end opposite Crosby. However, they have never had that and need more help at several other positions than defensive end. Reuter listed some of those positions, such as offensive line, cornerback, and quarterback.

However, a defensive end should be relatively far down the list for the Raiders to use one of their top three draft picks on. They spent many of their best picks on the offensive side of the ball in the most recent draft. Doing the opposite in this draft makes sense to a degree, but there are other needs.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The lack of talent on the Raiders' roster could not have been more apparent than it was on Sunday against the Eagles, who have the best collection of talent in the league. The Raiders and Eagles are at opposite ends of the roster spectrum, as evidenced by the final score.

Following the 31-point loss to the Eagles, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged the Eagles' roster construction and its impact on the game. Las Vegas does not have enough talent on its roster to compete with most teams in the league, especially not the league's best.

“These guys, these guys fought their [tails] off. Let me address that because you brought it up. They fought their [tails] off. That was the result. They didn't stop fighting. That was the result of our play right there,” Carroll said.

“I have a lot of respect for the roster we just played against and maybe they didn't look like it in the last couple of weeks or whatever, but they played like they were capable and we couldn't stop [them]. So that's what I saw.”

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) breaks up pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

