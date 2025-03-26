Do Giants Moves Impact Raiders' Draft Plans?
The NFL free agency market picked up on Tuesday evening, as a few notable signings happened.
Among them was the New York Giants agreeing to a one-year deal with quarterback Russell Wilson. Once considered a target for the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilson finds a home on the East Coast instead.
This move should be notable to the Raiders, as the Giants, who hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, have now added a second quarterback in free agency after signing Jameis Winston last week.
While nothing should be ruled out, it does not appear that the Giants will likely spend the third pick on a quarterback.
So, what does this mean for the Silver and Black?
The Raiders are in a similar position with their quarterback room. They traded for Geno Smith earlier this month and have a capable backup in Aidan O’Connell on the roster.
For that reason, many have speculated that the Raiders would not spend the No. 6 overall pick on a QB. But with the recent moves from the Giants, could those plans change?
Las Vegas could have made those moves because it thought it would not have a realistic shot at landing a quarterback in the first round like Shedeur Sanders. However, that path could become much clearer with New York’s transactions.
While there are other positions the Raiders must address, they have plenty of picks to do that. Adding to the most important position in football should still be a priority for this team.
The Raiders still have yet to extend Smith, as was reportedly the plan. They could structure it so that Smith gets his guaranteed money, but they can get out of the contract after a year.
This could pave the way for them to take Sanders at No. 6 and let him sit for a season behind Smith. It is easy to speculate about these things, and it is ultimately up to the people in the front office.
Dominoes are falling across the NFL landscape. As the draft is now less than a month away, more teams are making moves to build their rosters in correlation with their draft plans.
Raider Nation should be an exciting month as rumors continue to fly.
