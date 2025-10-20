Evaluating Potential Jakobi Meyers Suitors
The Las Vegas Raiders could be one of the teams that sell at the NFL Trade Deadline if they do not get their season turned around. The Raiders have been one of the disappointing teams this season. With all the offseason moves they made coming into this season, we expected to see a different team than they have been showing. It has not been all bad, but it is still not to the standards that they even wanted to see. They still have some time to turn it around, but it has to be quick.
Coming into this season, there was one player who was receiving a lot of interest from other teams. The Raiders were getting calls about him all offseason long. That player is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers is the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver, and he has been great since becoming a Raider. The Raiders told teams they were not interested in trading Meyers.
On the other hand, Meyers was looking for an extension this offseason as well. The Raiders did not give that to him. Meyers still went out there and practiced all offseason and did not hold out or anything like that. Meyers has had an okay season so far in 2025. He could be on the trade block in a couple of weeks, and the Raiders will have to make a decision if they want to keep Meyers or trade him.
Teams that Could Trade for Meyers
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports made a list for potential fits for Meyers to be traded to.
New England Patriots
We know the Patriots are familiar with Meyers. He spent his first four NFL seasons with New England, eventually emerging as the team's No. 1 wideout. He caught 235 passes for 2.758 yards and eight scores during his time with the Patriots, and has continued to be successful during his run with the Raiders.
New York Giants
Given that the design of the Giants offense with Dart under center has emphasized quick, underneath throws to the middle of the field, Meyers would make for an excellent fit.
He'd probably less costly than some of the other options out there, too.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills feel like they are right now a year behind the cycle that the Kansas City Chiefs went through with their wide receivers. For the first couple of years after Tyreek Hill left , the Chiefs felt like they were fine cobbling things together. But then last year, they felt like they had to make a trade for DeAndre Hopkins when things weren't going all that well.
Meyers has been known as a slot guy for much of his career, but these last two years he's actually spent some more time playing on the perimeter. He and Shakir would be able to coexist in the offense, complementing each other's skill sets.
