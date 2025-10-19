Raiders Make Roster Move Before Chiefs Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders are in another tough position heading into their Week 7 matchup against their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have not won a division game in a long time, and they will get another chance to end that on Sunday.
It is not going to be easy, but the Raiders are looking forward to that challenge and want to pull off an upset win. Head coach Pete Carroll believes in this team and what they have to do moving forward if they want to keep turning it around. It will be huge for the Raiders to go into their bye with a massive win over their divisional rival. It will give them a chance to get back healthy players and still have a chance to make a run for the playoffs.
As the Raiders are getting set for game day, the team made a roster move on Saturday at the wide receiver position. The Raiders elevated wide receiver Shedrick Jackson from their practice squad for Sunday's game.
"With WR Jakobi Meyers listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Kansas City, the Raiders elevated WR Shedrick Jackson from their practice squad," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.
The Raiders are going into Week 7 with a few of their offensive weapons banged up. Jakobi Meyers got hurt late last week in the team's win. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this past week. Meyers returned to practice on Friday and was limited. His status for Week 7 is still up in the air. Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers is listed as doubtful for Week 7.
As far as Jackson, he could see a bigger role for this team if Meyers does not play. Jackson showed what he could do in the preseason. He is a speedy and tall wide receiver. He is a threat down the field and could make plays. Without Meyers, the Raiders will be going with their young, talented receivers.
