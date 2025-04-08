Sleeper WR Target Gets Puka Nacua Comparison
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to add a playmaker alongside All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could very well take Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 6 pick in the draft -- many mock drafts are favoring that pairing.
The silver and black will be investors, though, and general manager John Spytek might go another route with the first pick. If that is the case, the wide receiver class has plenty to offer. The fact that a Fred Biletnikoff Award-winner like San Joe State's Nick Nash isn't a top prospect is a telling sign that this class is deep.
33rd Team's Ian Valentino believes Nash to be one of the biggest sleepers in the draft.
"How far under the radar should a 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver who produced 104 receptions, 1,382 yards, and 16 touchdowns be?" wrote Valentino. "Nick Nash's career journey was fascinating after starting his career as a quarterback. He caught on more as a receiver in 2023 and quickly became a dangerous playmaker with his size and power.
"He's not an overly dynamic downfield threat, but he fits the profile of guys like Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as bigger-bodied receivers who can win inside and out. Being a reliable big slot is incredibly valuable as offenses continue to embrace chess pieces that can stay on the field regardless of formation.
"Nash's elite catch rate during the last two years (<6%), contested catch rate in 2024 (50%), and overall reliability make him the top Day 3 candidate to explode early in his career."
In his scouting report, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein seemed confident in Nash's abilities:
"Sixth-year senior who came in as a dual-threat quarterback and departed after sweeping all the major receiving categories last season. Nash isn’t the fastest or quickest, but when the ball goes up, he has a great chance of winning. He might need scheme help against press and he’s more competitive than talented with the ball in his hands. He should continue to expand and improve as a route runner with more coaching and polish. He was bigger and more skilled in 2024, which speaks to his commitment. Nash’s competitiveness, ball skills and football character give him a chance to become a productive three-level slot receiver in the pros."
