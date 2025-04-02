Where Does Tetairoa McMillan Rank For the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have the chance to make a big splash with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While there are differing opinions as to how they will spend the pick, one thing is clear: Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is a potential target as the consensus No. 1 pass catcher available.
CBS Sports' Bryan Deardo ranked the Raiders' best first round options, and McMillan slotted in at No. 4.
"If the Raiders want to use the No. 6 overall pick on a receiver, it'll likely be Tetairoa McMillan, CBS Sports' top-ranked receiving prospect," he wrote. "McMillan led the Pac-12 in average yards per catch as a freshman in 2022 and paced the conference with 1,319 yards receiving in 2024.
"McMillan is simply a nightmare mismatch for cornerbacks at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. He used his physicality to his advantage in college, catching 26 touchdowns in three seasons and averaging 16.1 yards per catch. He apparently also has the speed to complement his size after he reportedly ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash during a private workout."
Per NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein's scouting report:
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins. McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a 'Z' option with mismatch value in the slot."
The Raiders could use another weapon to pair with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and solid No. 2 option Jakobi Meyers, considered to be not just one of the most underrated players at his position but the NFL as a whole.
A new toy for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense could inject life into the Raiders' passing attack -- and make Geno Smith's life a whole lot easier.
