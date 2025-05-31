Will Raiders OC Kelly Have a Smooth Year One?
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Chip Kelly to be their next offensive coordinator.
Kelly will look to end a streak of Las Vegas OCs failing to produce effective offenses. He helped lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship last season.
Since his time coaching Oregon many years ago, Kelly has had a turbulent coaching career. He had a few good years with the Philadelphia Eagles before flaming out there and only making it one season with the San Francisco 49ers.
Kelly returned to the collegiate ranks, putting together some productive years at UCLA, but only posting a 35-34 record there. His recent year at OSU was his best work in years.
Kelly went from being a head coach to an OC at the college level to an OC at the NFL level, an unconventional path that coaches do not often take. What will his first year with the Raiders look like?
The Raiders helped Kelly by giving him a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith. The newly-acquired and extended QB is expected to finally stabilize that position after many years.
Kelly’s offensive scheme used lots of play action in 2024. Smith should slide comfortably into the scheme.
Smith ran the fourth-most play action in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks last season. It is a good way to get a quarterback into a rhythm, which is especially true for Smith.
Wide-zone gap schemes have been successful for many NFL offenses in the last few years, and that is what Kelly ran at OSU. New running back and expected workhorse Ashton Jeanty should have no issue stepping right in and producing.
Kelly will enjoy having tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer as part of his passing attack. With so many weapons, Kelly’s transition back to the NFL could be easy.
However, first-year offensive coordinators often struggle to adjust to the game, but they typically hit their stride in their second season. Will Kelly’s NFL experience help him in that regard?
No one can know for sure what Kelly’s offense will look like as he returns to the professional level. However, the offensive weapons are in place for him to be successful.
Now Kelly just has to pull all the right strings.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Chip Kelly.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.