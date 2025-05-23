Chip Kelly is the Most Important Man in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders have had three offensive coordinators in the past four seasons, and they have had four offensive coordinators in the past four seasons when considering Bo Hardegree served nine games as the team's interim offensive coordinator for the second half of last season.
The Raiders' offense has had a laundry list of issues, from quarterback to the offensive line. Las Vegas' offense has had problems with every position group at one point or another over the past couple of seasons.
John Spytek accepted the Raiders' general manager position earlier this offseason and immediately got ready. After helping Ohio State win a national championship last season, the Raiders made Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league.
After accepting the position with the Raiders, Kelly spoke about his return to the National Football League.
"Obviously, this is the highest league of football, and the competition is at an all-time high. I enjoyed my experiences in the league the last time I was here. You have to be prepared every single week in the National Football League, every team. I don't know the exact number of how many one-score games there are, but they're prevalent, and usually it comes down to a play. So, it's that competition that drives you," Kelly said.
Kelly, being the student of the game that he is, fully understands how storied the Raiders franchise is.
"The history and the tradition of this program speaks for itself. To the catch phrases that I think everybody uses in everyday life, 'Just win, baby,' and on to some of the things that Al Davis himself and the imprint that he had on this league is special. So, it's one of the iconic franchises, and really fortunate to be here," Kelly said.
While Kelly understands the Raiders' legacy, he must also fully understand the situation he is entering. The Raiders have struggled recently, but Las Vegas' offense has been especially anemic. Their offense has single-handedly lost games it could have won over the past few seasons.
Under Spytek, the Raiders have assembled the best roster in at least the last two seasons, arguably one of their best rosters in the last five seasons. The Raiders have struggled partially because they have not had a good enough roster to be successful consistently.
After trading for Geno Smith, drafting Ashton Jeanty, and adding multiple players to their skill positions and offensive line, the Raiders have improved every position group on offense.
With the emphasis the Raiders have placed on the offensive side of the ball compared to their defense, the pressure and expectations for this season's Raiders team fall on the offense. One person is responsible for putting those pieces together and is getting paid handsomely to do so.
That makes Kelly the most important man in Las Vegas.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us Kelly.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Kelly.