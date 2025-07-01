Chip Kelly Expected to Have Massive Role for Michael Mayer
The Las Vegas Raiders offense is looking good heading into the 2025 season. The Raiders have done a lot of work on that side of the ball to get things going for next season. The Raiders now have a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, who will give them confidence and good play at the most important position in the National Football League.
The Silver and Black also added new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the mix as well. Kelly comes over after spending last season with the Ohio State Football team as their offensive coordinator. Last season, Kelly won a National Championship with Ohio State. Now he makes his way back to the National Football League, trying to get the Raiders offense back on track.
Kelly will have plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Kelly received a huge player when the Raiders traded for Smith. Kelly also now has running back Ashton Jeanty, who will lead the backfield for the Raiders. The offense also has two good tight ends. First, one of the best tight ends in all of football with Brock Bowers, and also big tight end Michael Mayer.
In Kelly's offense next season, Mayer can be the X-factor. Mayer can do it all, he can block well and go out and catch the ball. That is something that the Raiders like with their tight ends and also fits well in Kelly's offense. Kelly is also expected to have a big role for Mayer next season.
Mayer has been talked about as a potiental trade for the Raiders all offseason long, but the Raiders have no interest in trading him.
“With me and Brock, it’s pretty interesting because we do a lot of 12-personnel stuff, and, you know, this spring we’ve also been doing a lot of 13-personnel too, which has been awesome," said Mayer. "It’s been a lot of fun. So, I won’t speak any more to the 13-personnel, I’ll save that for the season, but I've got to be ready to do a lot of everything."
“I got to block, I got to pass pro, and I got to run routes, and I got to be able to catch the ball, and that’s just what it comes down to. If Chip wants to head me out there on that field, I got to be able to run routes, I got to be able to make people miss, and I got to be able to score touchdowns, and when he asks me to block, I’m going to go out there and block 100 percent the most I can, the best I can, and work my hardest and go from there.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Mayer and this season.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.