Raiders Fresh Off Massive Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get back to winning football next season. The Raiders want to put on a good season for everyone involved with the Silver and Black. They especially want to do it for Raider Nation, who are the most loyal fans in all of football. Next season is an important one for the team and franchise as a whole.
The Raiders had one of the most, if not the most important, offseasons in their franchise's history. The offseason for the Silver and Black was make or break for them, or that was what it felt like. The Raiders were coming off a disappointing season in 2024, and this offseason, it was important for the team to address a lot of areas that did not perform well last season.
That is what the Silver and Black did. Raiders owner Mark Davis wanted change once again, but this time he was not going to make the decision all by himself. He had Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in his corner to help him make important decisions all offseason long. After he talked to Brady, it was clear what the Raiders wanted to do this offseason to improve their team heading into 2025.
The Silver and Black brought in a lot of different people in important positions. The Raiders brought in veteran head coach Pete Carroll, new general John Spytek, and veteran quarterback Geno Smith, just to new a few. The Raiders had to make these moves to be competitive next season and show that they are trying to do better next season.
“The Raiders?” you ask. Yes. The Raiders. Yet another reset just might pay off in a big way, starting near the top, where Tom Brady lured highly regarded Tampa Bay talent evaluator John Spytek to the desert to be general manager," said Mike Jones of The Athletic.
"These two figures bring leadership and credibility. They found an answer at quarterback, trading for Geno Smith to solve the long-running need for stability at this position, and then landed a potential difference-maker in rookie running back Ashton Jeanty."
"The Raiders aren’t going to jump all the way to the top of the AFC West standings. They may not leapfrog either of their steadily improving division rivals (the Broncos and Chargers), but the Raiders seemingly are looking at their most realistic shot at improving in a long time."
