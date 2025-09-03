One of the Raiders' Most Valuable Pieces Receives High Praise
The Las Vegas Raiders have a roster full of players with various talent levels. However, one of their young players enters the season with high expectations.
Raiders Star Ready to Break Out
Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently released his list of players he believes will break out this upcoming season. Renner believes the talented Raiders offensive lineman will officially make a name for himself this season.
"Jackson Powers-Johnson always had a guard body despite playing center at Oregon and at times during his rookie season. He settled into right guard for training camp and took to it like a fish in water. He gave up only one pressure on 41 pass-blocking snaps this preseason. He should anchor what looks like the best Raiders offensive line in years," Renner said.
Following training camp, Powers-Johnson noted his excitement for the season to start. He looks forward to playing in front of fans again, but this time in a meaningful game. Powers had a solid training camp, battling his way through training camp and the preseason.
"It's a ton of fuel. I mean, coming out and seeing some people, little kids wearing like a 58, someone wearing 58 -- it's huge to me. I'm an offensive lineman, that's not like a normal selling jersey. So to be seeing a team that I love growing up and then fans embracing me, I mean, that's why I play," Powers-Johnson said.
“Like it could be like COVID and you play and no one's there, but these guys are here screaming, yelling, having a lot of fun. And I owe it to them every day to come out and give it my all because if I don't, I'm letting them down. It's so awesome to see them out here, and so cool to see people starting to wear offensive line jerseys."
Powers-Johnson is only in his second year in the league, but he has continued to grow a stronger connection with Raiders fans who have come to love attitude on the field. The second-year offensive lineman looks to continue his rise.
“It's really cool to do. I've got to thank the Raiders for letting me be able to show my personality, but I think how I play, who I am, and how I work really embellishes what a Raider is. So being able to put my face out there and have people see that, that's great, be able to grow my brand and all that kind of cheesy stuff. Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm going to do. So if they need me to go out there and shake hands and kiss babies, I'll do that and I'll do it with a smile and I'll love it."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.