Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Gives Update on Recent Divide

The Las Vegas Raiders will once again take the field on Sunday without their best players. Tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby will watch Sunday's game from the sideline. Crosby not being on the field is a blatant reminder of where the Raiders currently stand.

Crosby Speaks

The Raiders unexpectedly shut down star defensive end Maxx Crosby on Sunday. It was a move that sent shockwaves throughout the National Football League and the Raiders' locker room. Crosby was reportedly upset at the decision the Raiders ' front office made. Crosby recently spoke on the issue.

“I’m honestly doing phenomenal. I’m here at the facility. I have a lot of thoughts and emotions, but I’m focused on putting the work in and being with my teammates. At the end of the day, I love being with my guys. That’s it. I’m just going to leave it at that. I’m doing great, though. Happy. That’s all I can say," Crosby said.

Sitting Crosby for his health made sense on paper, but the move made it clear where the Raiders' front office stands heading into Week 18. It appears Las Vegas' front office is determined to secure the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. To do so, they must lose.

Crosby is not wired to take plays off or do anything less than try his best to win, which the Raiders do not want. Carroll recently explained how Crosby took the news that he would not be playing for the rest of the season. The veteran defensive lineman reportedly did not take the news well.

Carroll also noted how different preparation was without Crosby in the mix, stating that, “We knew that it would be different because he's leading the league in tackles for losses or whatever, he's way up there. Then, not to mention the sacks and production that he brings us,” Carroll said.

“We knew that there was going to be a bit of a void there, so we tried to do some things that come off the edge and adjust and hit some things so that we would try to create some problems. We hit a couple, and a couple we didn't, so we did try to adapt with some thoughts, and some calls and concepts, but there's not too much you can do. ]He's an incredible football player. Let me say this too, Maxx [Crosby] was freaking heartbroken that he couldn't play," Carroll said.

Do not miss another Raiders story by signing up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE