Underrated Raiders Veteran Aims to Build Upon Career-Best Season
In a season that was filled with injuries and unproductive play from many players on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster, veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler was a steady force on a Raiders defense that was ravaged by injury.
"Yeah, I felt I had a phenomenal season. I think, of course, it could have been better in a lot of different ways. And that's one of my goals this year, is just to eliminate the close calls," Butler said.
"There's so many other opportunities when you really break down the tape where maybe I was this close to making a play, or maybe I didn't quite finish. And I'm trying to just eliminate that from my game and just focus on the little details."
Last season, veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins suffered a season-ending injury after only playing five games with the team. This put more work on Butler's plate, but he still delivered the best season of his career. He is back and aims to have another productive season.
As Wilkins' recovery continues to take longer than expected, Butler shared his mentality regarding Wilkins' absence. The Raiders undoubtedly miss Wilkins, but Butler has a very matter-of-fact approach to the situation.
"I mean, it's always been, 'Next man up' mentality. I pray that he heals whatever he's battling. I pray that he gets through it, he's a tough guy. He's a great player. We all go through it, but like I said, this it's man up and we're just going to keep working," Butler said.
After agreeing to stay with the Raiders earlier this offseason, Butler explained what it was about the Raiders' organization that made him want to stay with the team as it transitions to a new coaching staff, with a very different roster than the one it had last season.
"I would say just that I like the toughness of this organization. This has always been like that old school, tough organization, and I really like that style of football. That's all I know. I know the world is changing and going to other things, but that's why I like to be here."
Las Vegas hopes Butler and the rest of the Raiders' defense can put it all together in 2025.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Butler.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.