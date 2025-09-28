What the Raiders Must Overcome to Get Back on Track in Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders must work through the ups and downs that inevitably come with a new coach implementing as many changes as the Raiders are.
Frustrations May or May Not be Abound
The Raiders' 1-2 start to the season was challenging for Pete Carroll and his coaching staff, as the two losses were consecutive. The second loss was on a short week, while their opponent had extra time to prepare for them.
Collectively, the Raiders' first three games had several potentially frustrating aspects, such as the offensive line's struggles. Although the Raiders' offensive line has struggled the past two weeks, there were additional frustrating aspects. Most notably the injury to Brock Bowers.
Bowers has not missed a game, but it is evident he is not himself. The injuries to Bowers and Jackson Powers-Johnson have impacted the Raiders' offensive line. Both of which are frustrating for a Raiders offense that entered the season confident in its offense.
Still, Bowers and his teammates refuse to be anything but positive. Earlier this week, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted that he has not sensed any frustrations from Bowers.
"Yeah. I mean, I haven't seen any frustration from him. I think, if he does have frustration, I think it's internal, and he's done a good job of keeping it internal. Obviously, you know he's toughing through some things, and he's playing really well, I think. He's still moving the same from what I can see, and really, we've just got to get him the ball,” Smith said.
"We've got to find ways to get him the ball and get him more involved so he can really feel good about what he's doing. He's playing the same as I've seen, I haven't talked to him about any of that, so I haven't heard any of that. But, I think, like I said, very highly of Brock [Bowers], I think he's the best tight end in the league and it's my job to get him the ball, make sure that he is on point."
Before practice earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Bowers.
"He's been making it. They've treated him well and got him to play in these games. He's still wearing a legitimate brace that he can feel, but he'll continue for another couple weeks having to wear that brace to be safe," Carroll said.
