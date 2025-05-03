Why Graham's Return is Key for Raiders Defense
Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham returns for his fourth season leading the Silver and Black.
Graham has had opportunities to leave the Raiders throughout significant organizational turnover, but throughout multiple general manager and head coaching changes, has remained with the team.
It can be tough for players to succeed when they are learning so many different systems, but keeping Graham in place is helpful for this Raiders organization.
It matters especially for young players who are learning their way in the league. If they had to learn multiple systems, they could struggle, leading to the potential end of their careers before they even start.
The Raiders have intriguing talent on the defensive side of the ball, but they could not show it in 2024 due to multiple injuries. With important contributors healthy, Las Vegas should be one of the better defensive units in the league.
If you think that statement is far-fetched, don’t forget that the Raiders were 12th in the NFL in defensive EPA per play in 2023 after a rough start to the season. They finished in the top 10 in the league on Pro Football Focus.
Graham is a major reason why the Raiders’ defense has been vastly improved. Under his tutelage, the team has been disciplined and aggressive.
The Raiders should benefit greatly from the returns of Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce. Wilkins played in only five games for Las Vegas last season, while Koonce missed the entire year.
Those players were expected to be major forces for a defense that finished the previous season strong. Despite their absences, the Raiders’ defense still competed at a high level.
That can be credited to Graham's work with the reserves, who had to step into tough roles in 2024. With his stars back healthy, Graham could produce an even better defense in 2025.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts should be a solid addition to this Raiders team, too. While he may not be Robert Spillane, he should fill in nicely as the starting middle linebacker.
Graham has been an unsung hero for this Raiders’ defense in the last few years. He should have a healthy defense for the first time in a few years, which could lead to excellent results on the field.
His consistency amid so much inconsistency in the organization should not go unnoticed.
Don't forget to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another Raiders update from our team.
Tell us how you feel about Graham and the Raiders' defense on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.