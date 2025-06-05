WATCH: Raiders DC Patrick Graham Post-OTAs Moments Ago
HENDERSON, NV-- After revamping nearly every position group, the Las Vegas Raiders have begun implementing various changes this offseason. The Raiders hope those changes make them more competitive than they were last season.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about a long list of topics. Graham has been one of the few things that have remained the same about the Raiders this offseason.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' running back Raheem Mostert spoke shortly after joining the Raiders earlier this offseason. We have a partial transcript of what he said below.
Q: Obviously, you've been around the NFL, been on multiple teams going into your 11th season, markets like Miami and San Francisco. I know it hasn't been a very long time since you got to town, but what excites you about representing Las Vegas now, only six years after the Raiders got to town here?
Mostert: "Yeah, honestly, man, the Raiders, man, you think about this organization, you think about the history, the three Super Bowls that they have, everything that this entails, the shield, right? Silver and Black man, it’s just unbelievable. So, I'm just excited about the opportunity. I know the fan base is crazy. I mean, I was playing in San Francisco with the 49ers, and even then, you can't compare the two organizations to one another, because both of them, in the grand scheme of things is just unbelievable in the fan base. So, it's going to be exciting to be out here in this Silver and Black.”
Q: When you look at this offense that you are going to be joining with Chip Kelly, are there some things that you have seen from afar within Chip’s offense that makes you feel like you can replicate the success you had with Mike McDaniel in Miami or in San Francisco?
Mostert: “Yeah, it's run scheme. I noticed that it’s definitely tailored to the type of run scheme that I'm used to, the type of game that I can form my game into. And just talking with Chip last week, he brought it up too, that it's all similar. Just the verbiage is going to be different obviously, but everything is relatively the same.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about Graham!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Graham in 2025