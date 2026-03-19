What the Raiders Got Right — and Wrong in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an impressive start to free agency.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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What the Raiders Got Right

Every move the Raiders made in free agency has made sense. There has not been one move that was questionable. Tyler Linderbaum filled a massive need, as did Jalen Nailor, Nakobe Dean, and Quay Walker. Kwity Paye also helps the Raiders immensely.

It is safe to say that Las Vegas got every move right in free agency, on paper.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

No Wrong Moves, Only TBD

The Raiders signed Nailor to a three-year, $35 million contract. The move makes sense on paper and will undoubtedly upgrade Las Vegas' wide receiver group. However, in both Nailor's and Linderbaum's respective cases, the numbers are the only potential issue.

It is fair to assume right now that both contracts will be worth it, but the Raiders do not have to look far in the past to see a big contract they handed out go south quickly. Las Vegas paid Linderbaum almost $10 million more per year than the next-highest paid center in the league.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In terms of roster building, the additions the Raiders made all make sense on paper. It is likely not possible for Las Vegas to have had a better start to free agency than they had. All the moves were just what they needed; the only potential downside is the Raiders not getting their money's worth.

This is a concern for all of the Raiders' major free-agent signings. Every player they gave a big contract to deserved it, and each of the moves filled many of the Raiders' most pressing needs. That is not in question. There were no bad moves; time will tell whether they made sense financially.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) ]against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Still, with the amount of money the Raiders started free agency with, the needs they had, a rising salary cap, and potentially more money freeing up down the line, it is hard to question the money spent, as it is fair to assume, until the season starts, that the moves will work out.

The Raiders signed some players who are more proven than others. They also signed a few players, such as Nailor, whom they are putting faith in to take the next step in their respective careers. The contract they gave Nailor shows their belief in Nailor, who has about 1,100 career receiving yards.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Raiders plan to handle their receiving duties with several capable pass catchers. Still, in Las Vegas, Nailor will have the chance to establish himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver. He believes the Raiders' new coaching staff will use him in a variety of ways that will help him excel.

“Oh, for sure. Just having that ability to play multiple positions in the offense, move around, motions and things like that. I feel like with [Klint] Kubiak’s offense, he does that very well with the guys trying to get them the ball and move them around. And I feel like that’s going to play right into my skill set," Nailor said.