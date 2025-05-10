WATCH: Raiders CB Darien Porter Following Raiders Rookie Mini-Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders selected cornerback Darien Porter in the third round of the NFL Draft to help bolster a thin group of cornerbacks. The Raiders' front office hopes he can get up to speed quickly, as they will undoubtedly have to lean on him at some point this season.
John Spytek and the Raiders have put together a solid draft. Porter spoke to the media after the Raiders' rookie minicamp and you can hear everything that he had to say when you watch below.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Q: You are a very physical, fast with a great burst corner, but you've played the vast majority of your reps in zone. When you talked to the Raiders, did you talk to Patrick Graham the DC? Would you talk about how easy of an adjustment it is to play more of a close corner, more of a closer coverage?
Darien Porter: "At Iowa State, obviously we played a multitude of different defenses, but mostly zone, but we did sprinkle in a good amount of man coverage. So, working with this staff and knowing what they've done in the past and the kind of defense they play, it doesn't scare me. I have no problem with going to a more man-heavy scheme and being the press corner with my length and my speed and my physical ability."
Q: I was just wondering, when you think about yourself and some of the intangibles that you bring to the game, what kind of character are the Raiders getting in you?
Porter: "Yeah, so obviously you get a great athlete and a physical specimen, but you get a guy that works as hard as he can. He's had to work for everything. He played receiver in college, he switched to corner, and now is a draft pick. It wasnever easy, but I worked for everything, and I worked my tail off to get here right now. So, on top of everything, they're getting a hard worker and a guy who's going to do whatever it takes to succeed."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about the Porter pick and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Porter pick and more!