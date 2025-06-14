Raiders' Jakorian Bennett Reflects on Veteran Mindset
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to have a good season in 2025. The Las Vegas Raiders did not have the 2024 season they wanted, but they are all looking forward to the new season.
The Raiders have a new regime in the building, and they are looking to win a lot of games next season. They are not waiting for anybody. They want all the players to buy in or else they will not be with the Raiders for long.
The Raiders defense is going to be a big part of getting things going in the right direction next season. The Raiders defense was the best unit last season, and they are looking to be one of the best defenses in the National Football League in 2025. The Silver and Black have one of the best defensive coordinators in the league in Patrick Graham.
One big move was that the Raiders were able to keep Graham with the new regime. They did not know if Graham was going to come back after last season. Graham was getting looks for head coaching jobs but chose to come back with the Raiders. And that will help the Raiders defense next year, especially with all the turnovers the team has had this offseason.
One big area for the Raiders that is unknown is the secondary, and especially at the cornerback position. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett will be one of the team's starting cornerbacks. He is only in his third year, but Bennett is taking the veteran mindset heading into the new season.
"No, I wouldn’t call myself an old man. It's good to have some experience, I've been through a lot since I've been here," Bennett said. "Third head coach, third DB coach. I just try to drop down the knowledge to the young guys, because knowledge is power. I'm just trying to do my due diligence and just try to help everybody out."
"He's all about just getting the ball, and that's why, low key, I want to implement (that) in my game," Bennett said. "I had a lot of breakups, but if I could turn those breakups into picks, I could really help change the game. He's really all about just getting the ball back. It's all about the ball, that's what we preach."
