How Shorthanded Raiders' Defense Can Have a Repeat Performance

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has carried the team through this season. The unit has had its ups and downs, but has had more ups than downs, all things considered. As the season comes to an end, Las Vegas' defense will face more challenges, as they will be without one of their leaders.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Raiders put veteran safety Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve. He will miss the remaining two games of the season for a Raiders team that has a legitimate chance of securing the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft over the next two weeks.

The Raiders' Huge Loss

Las Vegas has already sustained several debiliating injuries to their roster this season. However, most of those losses came to players on the offensive side of the ball. With Chinn out, the Raiders' defense has taken a significant blow, as Chinn was one of the most dependable players on the unit.

The Raiders had a solid safety in Chinn, who helped solidify a shaky defensive backfield. His veteran presence will undoubtedly be missed, as the Raiders were thin at safety this season.

Injuries and poor execution by the Raiders have marred this season. Chinn is the latest in a long list of critical Raiders players to go down with injuries this season. His injury could also raise questions about his future with the team, as the Raiders face a crucial offseason filled with roster questions.

The following two weeks without Chinn will be interesting, as the Raiders face pivotal offseason decisions. On Wednesday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained what Chinn provided for his defense and how much the unit will miss his presence on the field.

"From the first time we met, his toughness, his leadership out there, his professionalism on the field and off the field, and then the production in terms of tackling. He's a solid tackler. And then the fact that he's an impact tackler. When you feel him out there on the field, you can hear it out there on the field. So, that's a big loss there,” Graham said.

“But I mean, he's in the meeting room still displaying the leadership, the toughness, everything there. So, that's a good thing. And then we'll see how it shapes out. We've got a day of practice today, and then on Friday, and see how it shapes out who's going to play in that role. But we've got guys that are ready to go and getting ready to go for Sunday."

