WATCH: Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Speaks Following Training Camp

HENDERSON, NV-- Heading into the season, the Las Vegas Raiders have many questions surrounding a defense replacing many of its starters from last season. Although the Raiders have had to make mass changes, their defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, returns.
Over the past few seasons, Graham has routinely gotten the most out of a Raiders defense with few household names on it. He looks to do so again this season.
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke following training camp.
Following training camp, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: On Jackson Powers-Johnson being his new protégé and what their relationship is like...
Crosby: "Yeah, it's funny. It's something, like to be 100% real, like last year, I mean me and Jackson did not have a great relationship. I'm hard on guys, especially young dudes. Like, there's respect that's got to be earned when you come into this league, in this locker room, especially. Like, there's a certain standard I expect from the guys, and he did a lot - like the amount of growth he's had in the last year has been unbelievable. If I was sitting here a year ago and you would have told me all the stuff he did this offseason to get himself in this position he's in, I truly wouldn't believe you, but that's the beauty in this game.
"Like you have a choice every day if you want to get better or you want to get worse. There's no such thing as staying the same, and that dude, he's got all the talent in the world. He's strong as a freaking ox, he's a great dude, he's a baller, but it's about the details. And he's come in this offseason with the mindset that he's going to take that next step, and he's done that. He's been super consistent. He's been dialed in on the details. He's been here. Me and him are the first guys here every single day, and he's been consistent with it the whole time.
"And I can't say enough, like that's truly all I can ask for. If you show up, I mean it's not going to be easy. I mean, he definitely got off the hook a little bit because I was going through my injury, so I couldn't really kill him fully, but it was great having him get back this summer. He was going to Australia, comes back, and I got to really run him in the dirt, I'm healthy 100%, but that's what it's all about.
"We're about pushing each other and getting better every day. So yeah, I'm so proud of that dude, and I know he's going to have his best season yet. I can go on and on about him, but the energy he brings is infectious."
