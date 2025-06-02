The Game is Slowing Down for Raiders' Tyree Wilson
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be dominant on the defensive side of the ball next season. The Raiders' defense was one of the bright spots for the team last season.
The Raiders defense kept the team in a lot of games in 2024 and played well no matter who they had out there. One big move the Raiders made over the offseason was keeping defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Keeping Graham on the coaching staff is a huge deal. Under Graham the defense has gotten better each season since he came to Las Vegas. And he knows the Raiders defense well, and the roster that has been with him for a couple of seasons already, does not have to learn another new scheme. Graham knows how to get the most out of his team, no matter if they are rookies or veterans.
Another coach that the Raiders were able to keep on the coaching staff was defensive line coach Rob Leonard. Leonard has worked wonders with the Raiders defensive line over the years. One player that has been getting better under Leonard has been defensive end Tyree Wilson. Wilson was the Raiders' top pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.
Wilson did not get off to a good start with the Raiders in his rookie season but that was because he was coming off an injury coming out of college. In his second season, you saw a much healthier Wilson, and you could tell that he was getting more comfortable with the game at the NFL level. Now heading into his third season, Wilson is looking to take the next step to become a good pass rusher.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Wilson and what he has seen from him on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We talked a lot about Tyree. When they picked him, they expected year one to be his red shirt year," said Carpenter. "He was never healthy in year one. Last season was really his rookie year. We talked about confidence ... Rob Leonard has told me that the game has slowed down for him. And that he has a lot of confidence. And that is good news if you are a Raiders fan. He is healthy and he is playing within himself."
