Inside the Raiders' Hopes for a 2025 Silver Lining

The Las Vegas Raiders' focus for the season has officially shifted. Las Vegas entered the season hoping its veterans could lead a turnaround, but that has not happened. After losing 10 of their last 11 games, including their last six in a row, it is time for the Raiders to try something new.

Raiders' Roster Development

The Raiders ' roster has several young players who they are depending on in critical positions. However, the Raiders also have even more young players on the roster in reserve roles that rarely see the field on game day. At 2-10, it is time for the Raiders ' coaching staff to change that.

Las Vegas hopes linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg develop into contributors after seeing the field mostly on special teams. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted that their trajectory toward more playing time on defense through special teams is standard.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Especially at that position, I think since I've been in the league, young linebackers, a lot of times they learn how to play in the NFL through special teams. So, go back to my history, Jamie Collins, his first year, mostly special teams. Then all of a sudden, he becomes an All-Pro linebacker. I didn't have Blake [Martinez] when he was younger, but Blake Martinez started off in special teams, and then he became an elite linebacker in the league,” Graham said.

“So, they learn how to play our game, then I think it's about being comfortable being in a huddle because in college they don't have that. So, standing in front of 10 other men, making a call and expecting you to be able to put them in the right spot, they learn that from special teams, and I think they do a good job here of preparing them. And then you try to find ways to get them in the game plan and keep feeding them that way. And then all of a sudden, now you got a full-time player.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Graham noted that his goal is to continue developing the team's younger defenders, hoping they will one day become significant contributors for the Raiders. Las Vegas has a relatively young roster, but it also has a healthy number of veterans.

"I hope. That's the aim for me. You want the young people to improve. The more guys you have competing for starting spots of that caliber player on your roster, that's when the roster gets real competitive. That's when you start talking about, like, when the roster is really competitive and you have starter caliber players, I mean, now you're starting to roll with it,” Graham said.

