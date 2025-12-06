How Raiders' Plan Against Broncos is Different the Second Time Around

The Las Vegas Raiders lost a close game the last time they played their AFC West divisional rival, the Denver Broncos. A few weeks ago, the Silver and Black battled it out on a cold Thursday Night game in Mile High against the Broncos.

It was a defensive battle the whole way, and the Raiders came up short by a 7-10 score. That might not be the case this time around. Well, it is cold in Las Vegas, the Raiders play indoors, and we could see the offenses be better in this game.

The Raiders and Broncos come into this game on way different paths this season, but that does not matter when you get two divisional rivals that do not like each other. The records go out the window, and all these two teams are thinking about is winning and not losing. They hate to lose to divisional opponents. The Raiders are also searching for their first win since Week 6, and their first AFC West win this season. They would love to get it against the Broncos.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders DC Patrick Graham on Broncos for a Second Time

"Each week, you start over, but definitely, because it's such a short period of time since we played them," said Patrick Graham. So, familiarity with the first whatever many games, eight or nine games, and then getting caught up in the last few plus our game."

"So, it helps a little bit, especially when you're going back on certain situations, like backed up when you're doing the whole season, red area when you're doing the whole season. You have some familiarity with this, so you're not starting over with like 50 plays that you've got to look at. So, definitely helps."

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

"I think they knew the plan on a short week. I think I spoke about that when we spoke after that, they knew the plan. They were aware of how Coach [Sean] Payton moves around their people; I mean, he's the best in the business at using his people in their roles. The guys understood that. And I think situationally, we had some really good awareness, situationally."

"Whether it was first and 10, P an10, the get back on track situations, the red area, we had some awareness there. So, those are all positives. And I'm trying to think back to the tackling numbers. Usually when we play good defense it's because we tackled better. So, I'm sure, I think the tackling was much improved there, too."

