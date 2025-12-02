The Massive Praise Pete Carroll Has for Raiders' Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to navigate the rest of the season. It has been a difficult one for the Silver and Black and one they did not see coming.

They had high expectations and wanted to do more and play better than what they have shown this season. Now, with the Raiders officially out, they have to go another season without seeing the playoffs and play the rest of the way with something else.

One Raider player who has been through that and does not change the way he handles his business is star defensive end Maxx Crosby. That is one of the things that makes him special and the best defensive player in the whole NFL. He never wants to take a play off and his always playing his hardest no matter the circumstances. It is something that is great to see, and the message he sends to the rest of the organization and teammates is clear.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Pete Carroll on Maxx Crosby

"Yeah , Maxx [Crosby] is a phenomenal player. He's a phenomenal player. I mean, his consistency, the sacks he gets, the tackles for losses," said Pete Carroll. "He's playing as good as anybody can play, and that's not a surprise. You guys have been around a long time watching him. He continues to play at an extremely high level and produce and lead and send the right message and stand for what it takes to play great football. And it's obvious that he is so consistent."

"He's just that darn good, so thrilled about that. Does it elevate other guys? Yeah, Malcolm's [Koonce] coming along. Malcolm's had a couple sacks last couple weeks, and getting back into it and helping us be productive. Maxx has a tremendous impact on this team and continues to."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Yeah, it's enormous to see a great player play great. It's one thing about reputation and all that, but he doesn't live on that. He lives on what he does with the very next play he gets and does everything he can to get the most out of it. And that's the messaging that we try to send through all of our players, and he's a great illustration of what we're talking about. But not everybody has the same ability as Maxx [Crosby]."

"Not everybody is as talented as him. Maxx has proven that over a long time, and so we need more players that can play close to that kind of level, and we'll be more productive, and we'll make more things happen, and we'll be harder to deal with."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

