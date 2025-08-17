Five Players, Good or Bad, that Stood Out in Raiders vs. 49ers
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—From high above the field at my perch in the press box here at Allegiant Stadium, I was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the San Francisco 49ers today in a 22-19 Silver and Black loss.
While preseason games have zero bearing on the playoffs or a regular season record, they are harbingers of what is coming, and today was no exception.
So now I offer you the five key developments from this game that should have gripped the attention of Raider Nation.
Ashton Jeanty Shows Up
The Raiders didn't allow Jeanty to shine in Seattle. However, today he showed his potential, resembling the sun rising over the horizon on a bright summer morning. His contact balance is exceptional, and although he didn’t play for long, he made a significant impact. His performance included seven carries for thirty-three yards and one touchdown.
Backup OL
The Raiders' backup offensive linemen performed poorly today. Although some players were unlikely to make the 53-man roster, missed assignments and penalties burdened the team after the starting lineup was replaced. It was a stormy night for the Raiders' backups, not named Laki Tasi. Tasi, while not perfect, considering he has barely played football for very long, played well. He is not ready for the 53-man roster, but he is showing he will be.
Aidan O’Connell
For the past nine days, following the Seattle game, I have said that AOC needed to demonstrate to the fans what he could do in training camp.
The offensive line he had to work with was struggling, but during a drop-back with his best protection of the day, he stared down a receiver while under no pressure and attempted a forced throw that resulted in an interception. It was a poor decision, and there is no excuse for it.
On the last drive of the first half, the Raiders' progress stalled due to two dropped, catchable passes and a costly penalty by Thayer Munford; none of that was on AOC. However, the interception reflects where his career stands at this point. Unless he proves otherwise under pressure, the Raiders' season could be in jeopardy, especially if Geno Smith does not stay healthy.
While his performance today was an improvement over the one against Seattle, it was still not convincing as he heads into his third year with numerous starts under his belt.
AOC is a wonderful young man, and I genuinely want to see him succeed. However, the reality is that when the spotlight is on, he has yet to deliver for this staff. It is fair to reference a poor performance from his offensive line. It is fair to mention he has looked good in camp, but the NFL is based in reality, and here in realville, under the lights, he still stares down wide receivers, holds the ball too long, and looks genuinely concerned about his protection.
I believe he is a capable backup QB in the NFL, but until he does it under the lights, that is all I am willing to commit to.
Kyu Blu How Do You Do
Kyu Blu Kelly earned a starting position for the Silver and Black, and although he is still a young player with much to learn, he performed admirably.
His progress is a significant achievement for General Manager John Spytek, who traded Jakorian Bennett for starter Thomas Booker. Playing in his hometown, Kelly has yet to disappoint with his performance.
An excellent and eager learner, he combines his coachability with a strong work ethic reminiscent of a blue-collar worker laying asphalt on the 215 in 110-degree heat earlier today.
While he is still a work in progress, his strong performances indicate that he is an integral part of the franchise's future as it transforms.
Cam is the Man
For the second straight week, Cam Miller came in after a disappointing performance by Aidan O’Connell and performed admirably.
Showing pocket poise and the ability to adjust, let’s not pretend he was facing the 49ers ones, but let’s not pretend AOC was either.
He led a scoring drive that culminated in a field goal, but he missed on a throw for a sure touchdown.
He isn’t ready to lead an NFL franchise, but he has shown enough to ask if Geno Smith were to go down reasonably, is the season going to be saved by Aidan O’Connell?
Let's not pretend Miller is ready; he is behind in his development compared to O'Connell, but he is a rookie coming from the FCS, and with big throws and getting the ball away, he flashes. To his advantage, it is under the lights.
If you are convinced that AOC can do that, Cam has shown enough to believe he could develop into a possible QB1.
