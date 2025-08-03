Importance for Raiders to Win Games Early This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for the 2025 National Football League season in a good way. They have done so many different things that have set them up for success in 2025. The Raiders are looking forward to getting the season off to a good start and it comes with winning games this season and especially getting off to the start they want, and it is a fast one.
The Raiders have the offensive weapons they need, they have the coaching staff that they need, and they have Raider Nation supporting them. That is the big one for head coach Pete Carroll. He has made it clear that he wants to see the fans out and supporting the team like they always have. Carroll made it clear that he wants to see the fans at training camp, and the Raiders also held an open practice this past weekend at Allegiant Stadium. That was a good turnout for the fans and the team.
But Carroll also knows that the team has to give the fans something to cheer about when it comes to them supporting the team. Carroll wants to win for the fans as well. And that is something the Raiders have not done a good job of doing for the most part since coming to Las Vegas. That is why the Raiders brought in Carroll. He knows a thing or two about turning things around for a struggling team.
If the franchise and the players want to see more of Raider Nation this season in the stands, they need to win games and give them something to cheer for. The fans are also supporting the team, but it makes it hard for them when the franchise has not given them something to cheer for.
"We are just getting warmed up," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "We've got a lot of work to do. We've got a lot of stuff to do, but we want to do it together. We need them to be here like this to create this kind of atmosphere. We have to play up to it as well. So, we've got to all work together."
The Raiders have not had the home-field advantage at Allegiant Stadium as they would like, but winning more games can change that.
