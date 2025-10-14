Raiders Face Must-Win Moment in Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have to build more momentum going into Week 7. They got some of it going by picking up a massive win in Week 6. It was not against one of the good teams in the NFL, but the Raiders needed that to get things kick starting once again.
It is going to be an important week for the Silver and Black as they will be preparing for their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be the first of two matchups that the Raiders have against them.
It is not going to get any easier for the Raiders, and they know that they are going to have to go into this game with a good week in practice and know the game plan, and execute well. These teams know each other very well and this Sunday it is going to be another battle between two teams that do not even like each other. This will be a great challenge for the Raiders to see if they can keep playing well on back-to-back weeks while facing a good team.
Raiders Preparing for Battle in AFC West
All units are going to have to play better if the Raiders want to have any chance of pulling this game out. The other reason it is going to be more difficult is that the Raiders will be traveling to Arrowhead Stadium. One of the hardest, if not the hardest, stadiums to go into and win in the National Football League. The home-field advantage for the Chiefs in their stadium is like no other. The Raiders are going to be challenged by the crowd, and they have to be ready on offense for the silent count.
The good news for the Raiders is that they have a veteran quarterback who has been playing in tough environments his whole career. The downside for the Raiders is that Geno Smith has been playing some of his worst football of his career this season. The Raiders are going to have to force turnovers, and Smith will need to make sure that he does not turn over the ball. If those two things could happen, this Raiders team will have a great chance of winning this game and saving their season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.