Grade For One Raiders Rookie Revealed After Week 2
For the Las Vegas Raiders, it was not a good Week 2 for them as a whole. They fell short in their home opener to their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in a game in which they did not have a good showing.
From the start, the Raiders' offense struggled and could not find a rhythm all game long. It was something that had to be fixed if they wanted to regroup and get back on the winning side of things in Week 3. The Raiders will look over the film and go over the teams they need to fix.
On the defense side of things, the Silver and Black did a good job facing a good quarterback. The downside for the defense was that they missed a few assignments, which hurt them because those turned into touchdowns. But the Raiders' offense did not put the defense in good spots throughout this game. The defense got a turnover, but it was a little bit too late. Now they will look to improve in the secondary, and the pass rush has to be their focus against their Week 3 opponent.
Ashton Jeanty
A lot of the talk for the Raiders coming out of Week 2 has been around rookie and first round pick Ashton Jeanty. Through the first two weeks of the season, we have not seen the workload we all expected the Silver and Black to give him. In Week 2, it dropped more and left a lot of people questioning the play-calling of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Jeanty had a few good runs early in the game, but we did not see him get the ball consistently.
PFF recently graded all the 2025 first round picks after Week 2.
Overall Rookie Grade: 55.3 (Rank: 10/10)
Week 2 Snaps: 39
Week 2 Grade: 62.8
Jeanty is still adjusting to the NFL. While he is running through defenders as a ball carrier, his pass blocking is putting quarterback Geno Smith in precarious situations. He forced another four missed tackles on Monday Night Football, giving him eight for the year — tied for the third most among running backs. But he was responsible for a sack in pass protection and earned his second straight sub-30.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.
