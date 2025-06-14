Analyzing the Raiders' Rookie Class Following the Completion of Minicamp
By most accounts, the Las Vegas Raiders had a productive NFL Draft, hauling in players that addressed many of their most significant needs.
After finishing last in the National Football League in rushing last season, the Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas entered the offseason in desperate need of help at their skill positions on offense.
They followed up their selection of Jeanty by adding wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton in the middle rounds of the draft and added multiple offensive linemen that will help their depth and potentially even become significant contributors down the road.
With just one NFL Draft haul, Raiders General Manager John Spytek make a dent in the long list of needs Las Vegas' roster had. Following minicamp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll analyzed the rookies' development.
"You know, the young guys have done really well, the guys that we chose in a draft have all made a mark at some point and show that they deserve to being here. It looks like a really good class all the way through both offensive linemen, both defensive linemen, they participated and rolled in with the twos for the most part," Carroll said.
Carroll noted that overall, the Raiders' rookie class did a solid job during minicamp. As expected, Carroll aims to prepare the rookies to contribute this upcoming season. The Raiders are gradually assembling a roster that can compete for years to come.
"Those guys, they held their own. Ashton [Jeanty] had an excellent camp, but Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and Jack [Bech], they did their stuff. You know, it's a good looking group, and the idea is to force those guys to play early and make them have to playand to do that well, you have to ask them to do things they're good at," Carroll said.
"If you just ask them to try to do everything that a veteran knows they're going to falter and they're not going to be able to show themselves. But if you do it in a progressive manner that gives them a chance to show then by the time we get to mid-season, those guys can be regulars for us."
The Raiders have many new facets to their roster and coaching staff this season. This means every one of the players are learning something new, no matter if they are a rookie or a veteran. Carroll noted that the development plan he has for the rookies is one he has used for many years.
"So, this is not a new process. This is the way I've done it with rookies and freshmen in the whole thing for a long time. And it just depends on how well you orchestrate what you ask them to do, and if they can find success, and then their confidence builds, and then before you know it you got a regular and that just helps depth and helps us stay competitive."
